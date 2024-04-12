Remnant II's second DLC launches on the 23rd of April

HQ

Remnant II has just revealed its next DLC. Entitled The Forgotten Kingdom, this next step in the post-launch journey of Remnant II is set to launch later this month, on the 23rd of April.

It'll be available individually for $9.99, or as part of a larger DLC bundle for $24.99 which will become available once The Forgotten Kingdom launches. In that bundle you'll get The Awakened King, The Forgotten Kingdom, and the final DLC when it launches later this year.

Of course, as well as a new story to explore and the usual additional weapons, bosses, rings, and more to look forward to, there's also going to be a new Archetype, which will be revealed properly next week. Keep an eye out for that and check out the trailer for The Forgotten Kingdom below: