Remnant II's first DLC arrives in a couple of weeks

Gunfire Games has announced that the first DLC for Remnant II will be debuting as soon as later this month. Known as The Awakened King, the DLC will see players facing off with a new threat in a variety of new locations and dungeons, all while earning new gear and weapons along the way.

The story synopsis for the DLC is as follows: "The One True King, a figure steeped in lore, has been roused from his slumber and is on a bloodthirsty quest for vengeance. Corrupted by the sinister Root during his near-death repose, the mad king now views betrayal around every corner, launching a relentless campaign of retribution. The Awakened King DLC tells the tale of his vengeance."

The DLC will also bring a new character archetype, with this being The Ritualist. This specialises in using status effects to damage and overcome foes.

We're told that players will not need to finish the base game to access this DLC, and that more details about The Awakened King will be shared in a future blog post that also tackles some of the updates that are being introduced to the game at the same time as when the DLC launches.

As for the exact date for The Awakened King's arrival, this is set for November 14, 2023 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. It will launch as part of the DLC Bundle or can be purchased separately for $9.99. The other two DLCs that make up the DLC Bundle will arrive sometime in 2024.

Check out the announcement trailer for the DLC below.