Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Remnant II

Remnant II will have three graphic modes for consoles

Quality, Balanced and Performance for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We know a lot of Soulslike-fans are really looking forward to Tuesday when Remnant II launches fir PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Yesterday we reported about the PC requirements, which were surprisingly reasonable considering how good this game looks, and earlier today we also had plenty of new gameplay to share.

Now Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing has decided to tell us what the console version has to offer in the graphics department, and it turns out PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X offers three different modes; Quality, Balanced (60 FPS), and Performance (Unlocked Framerate). People playing on Xbox Series S gets only one mode, which is 1080p in 30 FPS with VSync enabled.

Do you generally prioritize graphical fidelity or frame rate, or does it vary from game to game?

Remnant II

Related texts



Loading next content