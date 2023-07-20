Remnant II will have three graphic modes for consoles

HQ

We know a lot of Soulslike-fans are really looking forward to Tuesday when Remnant II launches fir PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Yesterday we reported about the PC requirements, which were surprisingly reasonable considering how good this game looks, and earlier today we also had plenty of new gameplay to share.

Now Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing has decided to tell us what the console version has to offer in the graphics department, and it turns out PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X offers three different modes; Quality, Balanced (60 FPS), and Performance (Unlocked Framerate). People playing on Xbox Series S gets only one mode, which is 1080p in 30 FPS with VSync enabled.

Do you generally prioritize graphical fidelity or frame rate, or does it vary from game to game?