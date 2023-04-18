Remnant II trailer allows you to heal a dog by petting it

HQ

We've seen glimpses of Remnant II's companion dog a couple of times since the Remnant: From the Ashes sequel was announced at The Game Awards in December, but what can man's best friend actually do when going up against murderous monsters? Quite a lot.

Gunfire Games has given us a new trailer for Remnant II that details the Handler archetype, and it clear the dog plays an extremely important part of it. Our four-legged friend won't be easy fodder for our enemies, as it's able to do some serious damage and draw their attention away from you. Not only that, it'll also attempt to revive you and your teammates if you're downed, as well as boost different skills dependent on which slots you have selected and the commands you give it. Sounds great, right? Then it's a good thing we'll speed up its healing by petting it and are able to revive it if it gets "killed".

How does the Handler look and sound to you?