Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Remnant II

Remnant II: The Awakened King DLC can be played without owning it

Well, you'll need a co-op friend to splash the cash, but you can otherwise get through the story without opening your wallet.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Last week, we reported on the announcement of Remnant II's first major DLC, The Awakened King. Now, the developers have given us some more details on how we can access this upcoming content.

On Twitter/X, players were informed that to play through the story of The Awakened King and its content, you don't actually need to own the DLC. You just need to be in a co-op party with someone who does.

Now, you won't be able to pick up and use the weapons you find in The Awakened King if you don't own the DLC, but if you're looking to save some money, this is a solid move from the developers. Letting players split the cost in their co-op parties is sure to save some cash down the line, and it only comes at the cost of some cool new weapons.

Remnant II: The Awakened King launches on the 14th of November.

Remnant II

Related texts

0
Remnant IIScore

Remnant II
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Gunfire Games is back with its follow up to the brilliant Remnant: From the Ashes.



Loading next content