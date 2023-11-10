Remnant II: The Awakened King DLC can be played without owning it

HQ

Last week, we reported on the announcement of Remnant II's first major DLC, The Awakened King. Now, the developers have given us some more details on how we can access this upcoming content.

On Twitter/X, players were informed that to play through the story of The Awakened King and its content, you don't actually need to own the DLC. You just need to be in a co-op party with someone who does.

Now, you won't be able to pick up and use the weapons you find in The Awakened King if you don't own the DLC, but if you're looking to save some money, this is a solid move from the developers. Letting players split the cost in their co-op parties is sure to save some cash down the line, and it only comes at the cost of some cool new weapons.

Remnant II: The Awakened King launches on the 14th of November.