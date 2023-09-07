Remnant II is getting potato mode in new update

HQ

Remnant II will be getting some big changes in an upcoming patch, including potato mode for PC players, PlayStation icons for PC players, toggle aim and hold sprint, and more.

The list of features was revealed by the Ben Cureton, a Remnant II designer. Potato mode will give players with lower performing PCs a chance to play the game smoothly. It will cost some visual fidelity, but those with potato rigs are used to that at this point.

As well as the features listed, it seems this patch is going to focus heavily on bug fixes and more improvements to the game. Remnant II has been out since July, and received great reviews, but it seems that there's still work to be done. Players are still wanting crossplay, but there's no mention of that in the list from Cureton.