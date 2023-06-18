Remnant II Impressions: Gunfire Games is going bigger and better

HQ

Simply put, I fell in love with Remnant: From the Ashes. Gunfire Games' action-shooter drew me in with its compelling premise and then locked down my interest with its thrilling gameplay and tight mechanics, so much so that I actually stuck around and played all the DLCs for the game. Its looter-shooter style and randomly-generated level design always ensured that I had something to do, and over the years I've sunk a rather significant amount of time into the title. Needless to say, I'm very excited to see how the sequel, Remnant II, looks to improve on the interesting formula, and at this year's Summer Game Fest Play Days in Los Angeles, I've been given a taste of just that.

In a brief 30-minute long hands-on session, I was given the opportunity to explore a few worlds and to test one of the available classes (multiple archetypes were on offer, but the short hands-on period meant that I could only really get the feel for one class). While each class type plays truly differently with standalone abilities and playstyles, I decided to pick what seems on the surface to be the most unique archetype of them all: the Handler. This class plays in pretty much the same way as Remnant has always played, except this class offers a dog companion, who can be tasked with attacking enemies, drawing fire, and even reviving downed allies and the player. Needless to say, for solo players, this class stands out already as a sure-fire winner, as it adds a massive amount of survivability without dramatically affecting the gameplay.

In a typical Remnant sense, the Handler can be customised with an array of abilities and perks that marginally improve or change how the class plays, with this being the same case for the other class types (Gunslinger and Challenger) too. Granted, this isn't really a whole lot different to how Remnant: From the Ashes has always played, but it's clear from what I've seen in Remnant II that there are more options and variety in the buildcrafting suite this time around, thus presenting more creative ways to design and build a character.

Since Remnant II still has looter-shooter elements to it, buildcrafting is of the utmost importance still, especially when considering the many different types of enemies that you will be facing in this sequel. Between new deadly wildlife to more sentient dangers, Remnant II is scaling up the threat level significantly, something which is ever more apparent when bosses and other major foes make their appearances. As I had the chance to play Remnant II alongside another journalist, we could work together to stave off death (with the help of my four-legged companion), but we still died a couple of times during the play session, proving just how demanding yet thrilling this sequel can be at times.

While Remnant II is more detailed and complex compared to Remnant: From the Ashes where it matters, the game is also bigger at most turns. The levels, which are once again procedurally generated, mean that you'll never find yourself exploring the same areas and are larger and packed with more enemies, lootable containers, and opportunities. There's even what seems to be a broader selection of biomes, taking the player to what can only be described as a hellscape, and then to an alien forest, and onwards. And to top it all off, there are plenty of side quests and reasons to explore beyond the beaten path and it all combines to make for a game that Gunfire has clearly looked at the original's shortcomings and improved where it matters.

But the same core thrilling gameplay of Remnant is still ever-present. The challenge, tight gunplay, the bonfire-like stone Checkpoints, and engaging movement systems have been preserved, meaning you get a familiar yet more demanding and entertaining experience than what was offered in the predecessor. And this is all while offering up improved visual elements and a presentation that feels sequel worthy. As the name suggests, Remnant II feels like a 2.0 version of Remnant: From the Ashes.

From what I saw of Remnant II at Summer Game Fest, it didn't blow me away with loads of new mechanics and gameplay elements, instead it looked to take what made the original so beloved and refine it in meaningful ways. If you enjoyed Remnant: From the Ashes, you'll find yourself right at home in this successor, and if you never got a chance to play that brilliant original, Remnant II will be the perfect place to start the series with, as it's shaping up to simply be a better version of that game. With this game and Immortals of Aveum launching within five days of each other in July, I'm not sure which I'm more excited for at this point.