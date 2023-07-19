Remnant II has surprisingly reasonable PC requirements

HQ

Remnant II was announced during The Game Awards 2022, and we're now really close to the premiere, which is set to July 25. Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing thinks it's about time you get to know if your PC has what it takes to run this stunning Soulslike adventure, and have therefore revealed them on Epic Games Store.

Considering how good this game looks from what we've seen so far, we're really impressed with the relatively low requirements, which hopefully means we're getting a really optimized game.

MINIMUM:

OS: Win 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel Core i5-7600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 590 / Geforce GTX 1650

Storage: 80 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Win 10Processor: AMD R5 3600 / Intel i5-10600KMemory: 16 GB RAMGraphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / Geforce RTX 2060Storage: 80 GB available space

Are your PC up for the task?