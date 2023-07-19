Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Remnant II

Remnant II has surprisingly reasonable PC requirements

An AMD Radeon RX 5700 will get you a long way to enjoy the game.

HQ

Remnant II was announced during The Game Awards 2022, and we're now really close to the premiere, which is set to July 25. Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing thinks it's about time you get to know if your PC has what it takes to run this stunning Soulslike adventure, and have therefore revealed them on Epic Games Store.

Considering how good this game looks from what we've seen so far, we're really impressed with the relatively low requirements, which hopefully means we're getting a really optimized game.

MINIMUM:


OS: Win 10
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel Core i5-7600
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 590 / Geforce GTX 1650
Storage: 80 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:


OS: Win 10
Processor: AMD R5 3600 / Intel i5-10600K
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / Geforce RTX 2060
Storage: 80 GB available space

Are your PC up for the task?

HQ
Remnant II

