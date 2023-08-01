Remnant II has sold more than 1 million copies

HQ

Yesterday, Ben wrote about Remnant II having more than 100,000 concurrent players on Steam, so it sure seemed like Gunfire's anticipated Remnant: From the Ashes sequel had sold well its first weekend after launch. Now we know how much.

The publishers over at Gearbox have announced that Remnant II already has sold more than 1 million copies. Remnant: From the Ashes needed more than two months to reach that milestone, so the great sequel is off to a much better start. Let's hope the success continues, and that Gunfire is ready to keep on updating the game to increase these sales numbers even further.