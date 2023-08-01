Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Remnant II

Remnant II has sold more than 1 million copies

The original need more than two months to manage that. This isn't even a week old.

Yesterday, Ben wrote about Remnant II having more than 100,000 concurrent players on Steam, so it sure seemed like Gunfire's anticipated Remnant: From the Ashes sequel had sold well its first weekend after launch. Now we know how much.

The publishers over at Gearbox have announced that Remnant II already has sold more than 1 million copies. Remnant: From the Ashes needed more than two months to reach that milestone, so the great sequel is off to a much better start. Let's hope the success continues, and that Gunfire is ready to keep on updating the game to increase these sales numbers even further.

Remnant II

