Remnant II has already doubled Remnant: From the Ashes' Steam player peak

Gunfire Games' sequel, Remnant II, has had a very impressive launch. The game has already attracted hundreds of thousands of fans, and on Steam alone, we can see evidence of this and just how successful it has been in comparison to Remnant: From the Ashes.

SteamDB shows that Remnant II peaked over the weekend at 110,856 concurrent players, which is over twice the amount of From the Ashes, which topped at 48,289 on the platform. Remnant II's peak is enough to put the game above Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, FIFA 22, Resident Evil Village, Battlefield 2042, Doom Eternal, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and more, on the platform when looking at all-time peaks.

There's no mention as to how well the sequel has performed on consoles, but no doubt Steam is just an insight into its success elsewhere as well.

If you haven't had the chance to play Remnant II yet, you can read our review of the game right here, for further thoughts and opinions on the already seemingly successful project.