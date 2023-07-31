Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Remnant II

Remnant II has already doubled Remnant: From the Ashes' Steam player peak

Fans have flocked to Gunfire Games' sequel.

HQ

Gunfire Games' sequel, Remnant II, has had a very impressive launch. The game has already attracted hundreds of thousands of fans, and on Steam alone, we can see evidence of this and just how successful it has been in comparison to Remnant: From the Ashes.

SteamDB shows that Remnant II peaked over the weekend at 110,856 concurrent players, which is over twice the amount of From the Ashes, which topped at 48,289 on the platform. Remnant II's peak is enough to put the game above Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, FIFA 22, Resident Evil Village, Battlefield 2042, Doom Eternal, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and more, on the platform when looking at all-time peaks.

There's no mention as to how well the sequel has performed on consoles, but no doubt Steam is just an insight into its success elsewhere as well.

If you haven't had the chance to play Remnant II yet, you can read our review of the game right here, for further thoughts and opinions on the already seemingly successful project.

Remnant II

Remnant IIScore

Remnant II
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Gunfire Games is back with its follow up to the brilliant Remnant: From the Ashes.



