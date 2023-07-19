Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Remnant II

Remnant II gameplay shows everything you need to know

Gunfire Games' anticipated sequel is less than a week away from launch.

Gearbox and Gunfire are ready to launch Remnant II on the 25th of July, which means we're less than a week away from seeing if the sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes can live up expectations. It seems like quite a few had forgotten, or just didn't know, about this, so today's video is quite handy.

Not only does it remind us Remnant II will release on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series on Tuesday, but also shows and explains pretty much everything you need to know about the game. This includes a tiny bit of lore, the different archetypes (aka classes) available from day one, some of the new enemies and environments, customisation options and so much more. We also got the PC requirements earlier this week if you're wondering about those.

Remnant II

