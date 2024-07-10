English
Remnant II, Final Fantasy and No More Heroes headline July's PS Plus games

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers are getting some amazing games next week.

We'll be in the middle of July next week, so Sony has followed tradition by announcing the next batch of games those of us who subscribe to the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus will get as part of our membership. Turns out, there are quite a few great ones being added on the 16rh of July:

PS Plus Extra members are getting:


  • Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion

  • Deadcraft

  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

  • No More Heroes 3

  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

  • Remnant II

  • Steep

  • The Jackbox Party Pack 9

  • Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition

PS Plus Premium subscriber will in addition get a beloved PS VR2 game and three classics:


  • Jeanne d'Arc

  • Job Simulator

  • Summoner

  • Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters

It's also worth remembering that anyone with PS Plus can still add Among Us, Borderlands 3 and NHL 24 to their library for free as well.

What do you think about these additions?

