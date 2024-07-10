Remnant II, Final Fantasy and No More Heroes headline July's PS Plus games

Dansk
We'll be in the middle of July next week, so Sony has followed tradition by announcing the next batch of games those of us who subscribe to the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus will get as part of our membership. Turns out, there are quite a few great ones being added on the 16rh of July:
PS Plus Extra members are getting:
PS Plus Premium subscriber will in addition get a beloved PS VR2 game and three classics:
It's also worth remembering that anyone with PS Plus can still add Among Us, Borderlands 3 and NHL 24 to their library for free as well.
What do you think about these additions?