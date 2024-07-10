Remnant II, Final Fantasy and No More Heroes headline July's PS Plus games

HQ

We'll be in the middle of July next week, so Sony has followed tradition by announcing the next batch of games those of us who subscribe to the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus will get as part of our membership. Turns out, there are quite a few great ones being added on the 16rh of July:

PS Plus Extra members are getting:



Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion



Deadcraft



Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord



No More Heroes 3



Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous



Remnant II



Steep



The Jackbox Party Pack 9



Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition



PS Plus Premium subscriber will in addition get a beloved PS VR2 game and three classics:



Jeanne d'Arc



Job Simulator



Summoner



Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters



It's also worth remembering that anyone with PS Plus can still add Among Us, Borderlands 3 and NHL 24 to their library for free as well.

What do you think about these additions?