Remnant: From the Ashes trailer reveals new region

Remnant: From the Ashes is getting its biggest and final DLC on August 20, titled 'Subject 2023', and in a recent trailer, we get a glimpse of one of the two regions to be added with the DLC - Ward Prime.

Subject 2923 will release for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $9.99 and will also get added to the complete edition (which features the base game, Swamps of Corsus and Subject 2923), launching digitally on August 20 for $49.99. Take a look at the new region's trailer above.