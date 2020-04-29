Remnant: From The Ashes' new DLC takes players to the swamp

Gunfire Games released the much-anticipated premium DLC for its fast-paced action game Remnant: From The Ashes for PC just recently, bringing a whole heap of content to the game such as a brand-new Survival Mode, new rewards, a new zone, new bosses, quests, events, stories and much more.

The DLC, titles The Swamps of Corsus, will cost you $9.99 if you already own the base game and $44.99 bundled with the game, which is on sale for 40% off until May 3. Due to "world events outside" the developer's control, the DLC release has been pushed back for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will release for the two formats on June 4. Read more about the DLC here and stay tuned for our review.

New Mode - Survival: Players fight for their lives as they begin their journey with nothing but a pistol, some scrap and the skin on their back in this new rogue-like game mode! Those brave enough will travel randomly through corrupted World Stones to different biomes, scrap-up gear, fight insanely-difficult bosses and test their endurance.

The Iskal Rise - The swamps of Corsus swarm with new content! Players will discover a plethora of new content in Corsus, including a new zone, new bosses, new stories, new events, new quests, and more.

Lock & Load - Adventurers will collect new items, new armor, new weapons, new mods and new traits.

Armor Skins - By defeating bosses in Survival Mode, or the Hard and Nightmare difficulties in Campaign and Adventure Mode, players earn Glowing Shards which can be used to purchase alternate armor skins for every piece of armor available in the game.