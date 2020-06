You're watching Advertisements

Developer Gunfire Games and publisher Perfect World Entertainment revealed the final DLC for post-apocalyptic action title Remnant: From the Ashes and the final DLC also happens to be the largest. The DLC, which is titled 'Subject 2923', brings a new campaign, several new locations, quests, bosses, weapons, armour and more.

Subject 2923 releases for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 20 and you can read more about it here or watch the new trailer below.