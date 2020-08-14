Remnant: From the Ashes is currently free on Epic Games Store

You're watching Advertisements

You can still, for a short time, grab Total War Saga: Troy for free over on the Epic Games Store, but that's not the only thing that Epic is giving away to players this week.

In fact, you've got a bit longer to claim both Remnant: From the Ashes and The Alto Collection, which are both available to one and all until August 20.

Gunfire Games' Remnant: From the Ashes is just about to get a new expansion, which probably explains its inclusion in the giveaway. The Alto Collection, on the other hand, consists of Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey, both endless runners with the spirit of a snowboarder. The two-game collection also just landed on PS4 and Xbox One (with a Switch version still somewhere up the mountain).

Will you be picking up either game on Epic's PC store or are you still sticking with Steam?