Remnant: From the Ashes

Remnant: From the Ashes is coming to Switch in March

Shortly after its Switch announcement, Gunfire Games has slapped a date on the version.

Just recently, THQ Nordic and Gunfire Games made the rather unusual announcement of telling us that Remnant: From the Ashes would be coming to the Nintendo Switch, but never actually told us when it would launch. This has now changed.

As stated in a press release, we're told that the game will be coming to Nintendo's hybrid platform on March 21, 2023 and that it will retail for £34.99 / €39.99.

Otherwise, if you haven't already, be sure to check out the announcement trailer for the Switch version of Remnant: From the Ashes below, and also read our review of the game here.

Remnant: From the Ashes

