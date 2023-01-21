Remnant: From the Ashes is coming to Nintendo Switch soon

HQ

THQ Nordic and Gunfire Games has announced that it is bringing the action title, Remnant: From the Ashes to Nintendo Switch. The game, which originally launched in 2019 and then since came to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, will be making its debut on the hybrid platform as well, although when exactly is unclear.

Because all that we are told is that the game will arrive on Switch in the future. The trailer simply adds that the title will be "coming soon", so we'll just have to keep an eye out for extra information.