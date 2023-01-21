Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | CS:GO January 2v2 tournament final
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Remnant: From the Ashes

      Remnant: From the Ashes is coming to Nintendo Switch soon

      The action title will be making its debut on the hybrid platform on an unannounced date in the near future.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      THQ Nordic and Gunfire Games has announced that it is bringing the action title, Remnant: From the Ashes to Nintendo Switch. The game, which originally launched in 2019 and then since came to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, will be making its debut on the hybrid platform as well, although when exactly is unclear.

      Because all that we are told is that the game will arrive on Switch in the future. The trailer simply adds that the title will be "coming soon", so we'll just have to keep an eye out for extra information.

      HQ
      Remnant: From the Ashes

      Related texts



      Loading next content