Remnant 2 shows off 9 minutes of new gameplay

Remnant 2 has just revealed 9 minutes of new gameplay, showing off the Gunslinger, Handler, and Challenger Archetypes as well as a lot more.

It must be noted that this is pre-alpha gameplay, so what you're seeing here won't represent the final product, but still there's enough to get excited about the sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes. As well as a look at the Archetypes, we also see Yaesha, one of the new environments in the game.

In the trailer, it's clear to see the influence the first game has on Remnant 2, but it appears that the sequel will be a much-improved version on its predecessor.

