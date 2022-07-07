Reminder: The Matrix Awakens will be delisted this week

HQ

If you really want to experience next-gen graphics and see what PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X is actually capable of, you should download and play The Matrix Awakens. It's technically not a game, but was rather described as an experience when it was announced during The Game Awards in December 2021.

It was made to both promote the movie The Matrix Resurrections and also Unreal Engine 5, and really shows off some amazing graphics. But unfortunately, all fun things must come to an end, and for The Matrix Awakens, this will happen on July 9. It will be delisted from all store fronts, but there is one way to keep this cool tech-demo, and that is to simply just claim it before that day (it is a free download)

Did you play The Matrix Awakens and what did you think of the experience?

Thanks GamingBolt