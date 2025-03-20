Remember the best weekends of your life with LAN Party Adventures

Gather round, dear children, for today I come to tell you a story of times long gone... Back in the late 90's and early 2000's, when we used to get together with our friends and their computers and play in local multiplayer mode. How did we do that? Well, we would kick out the parents of some of the group with a modem and internet of more than 56 kbps and we would lock ourselves in a room all weekend with our desktop computers. Little sleep, lots of junk food and many hours of fun. Those, dear children, were the 'LAN Parties', and now LAN Party Adventures comes to recapture that magical time.

Old battles aside, the team at LEAP Game Studios has hit the nail on the head when it comes to depicting the atmosphere and life of those pioneering local multiplayer gamers. "Our goal is to evoke cherished memories of old-school LAN parties and, at the same time, provide an engaging mystery game for players to solve together," says Gabriel Shimabuko, the game's producer.

LAN Party Adventures is scheduled for release on PC on Steam later this year - ready for a journey of pure nostalgia? Check out the trailer below.