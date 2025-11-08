Remember the Barcelona Dragons? Gordon Bellamy does: "I put them in Madden!"

HQ

Have you ever heard of the Barcelona Dragons? Probably not, unless you're a big fan of American football and the short lived NFL Europe (first known as World League of American Football), a league that acted as a developmental minor league of the National Football League between 1989 and 2007. Only one team from Spain showed up in that league (most were from Germany, plus one from England, another from Scotland and another from Netherlands), the Barcelona Dragons, who played at the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuic.

The club was founded in 1991 but only lasted 12 years, and with the NFL legend Jack Bicknell as their coach they were quite successful, winning one "World Bowl" in 1997, and reaching other four. It was briefly owned by FC Barcelona as FC Barcelona Dragons, but lack of fan support meant that the team struggled financially and disappeared in 2003.

But one person that do remembers them is Gordon Bellamy, EA Sports veteran who recently chatted with our own David Caballero at San Diego Comic Con Málaga. While talking about how he helped shape the Madden video games (and their influence in FIFA/EA Sports FC) he enthusiastically told us that he was the first person to put the team in the Madden games.

"I just remembered something, and I'm in Spain for the first time. I also was the first person to put the Barcelona Dragons in Madden", he said laughing, before the visible confusion from the audience."I'm just going to say it. It was me. I used to love European football".

You can watch the wholesome moment at the end of the interview below.