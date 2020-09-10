Remedy's technical producer sees trouble with Xbox Series S

You're watching Advertisements

Xbox Series S is coming out on November 10, and it will cost $299. Everybody seems to be excited, but Remedy Entertainment's Technical Producer, Sasan Sepehr sees trouble ahead for the game developers.

"As a consumer, I love this! ????

As a Technical Producer, I see trouble!!! ????"

Later he specified, that he has concerns about how games are being optimised for both new Xbox consoles when the other one is significantly less powerful than the other. He didn't go into more detail, unfortunately.

We already know the technical specs of both new Xbox consoles, and you can read more about it right here.

Do you think that the game developers will have problems in bringing their games to both Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X? Leave your comments below.