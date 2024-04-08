Remedy's Sam Lake scanned for a Hideo Kojima game

HQ

In Hideo Kojima's first Death Stranding, quite a few famous personalities were scanned to appear in the game. These included, for example, The Game Awards guy Geoff Keighley, PlayStation boss Herman Hulst and Remedy Entertainment's Sami Järvi (or Sam Lake). Now we know, that at least one of these gents is going through the scanning process again.

Remedy's Sam Lake has posted a TikTok video (while also sharing it on Twitter,/X), where he is just casually sipping his coffee "after being scanned for a videogame at Kojima Productions". We don't know what game it is, but at least something is coming. So maybe Sami Järvi is making a comeback in the sequel for Death Stranding?

