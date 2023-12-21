Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Alan Wake 2

Remedy's Sam Lake among the most influential people in the global media industry

Sam Lake himself is of course humbled and thankful.

HQ

Finnish Remedy Entertainment has had a good year. Alan Wake 2 was released on October 27th, and it won 3 awards in The Game Awards a few weeks ago (Best Game Direction, Best Narrative and Best Art Direction). But you can never have too much recognition and awards.

Variety has named 500 most influental people in the global media industry, and among them is Remedy's Creative Director Sam Lake (or Sami Järvi). This is of course a huge honor, which is reflected in Lake's own tweet about the topic.

Gamereactor wants to congratulate Lake for receiving this honor.

Alan Wake 2

