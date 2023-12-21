Remedy's Sam Lake among the most influential people in the global media industry

HQ

Finnish Remedy Entertainment has had a good year. Alan Wake 2 was released on October 27th, and it won 3 awards in The Game Awards a few weeks ago (Best Game Direction, Best Narrative and Best Art Direction). But you can never have too much recognition and awards.

Variety has named 500 most influental people in the global media industry, and among them is Remedy's Creative Director Sam Lake (or Sami Järvi). This is of course a huge honor, which is reflected in Lake's own tweet about the topic.

Gamereactor wants to congratulate Lake for receiving this honor.