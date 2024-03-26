Remedy's multiplayer Control spin-off won't be free-to-play

Remedy has a lot of irons in the fire. After Alan Wake 2 launched to great critical success and became the studio's fastest-selling game, Remedy is going to continue this hot streak with a Control spin-off known as Condor, Max Payne 1+2 Remakes, and Control 2.

As per a financial report picked up by RPS, it seems that Condor is the first game that'll be released from that list. We know little about Condor, but from this report we do learn that it won't be free-to-play.

Remedy will charge a lower initial price point but will have a "long tail of revenue through updates, game expansions and potentially microtransactions."

"For these games, a key differentiator is the post-launch live operations phase meant to keep players engaged for years," writes Remedy. "This model will be used for example in codename Condor, a multiplayer spin-off game of Control."

We also got a look at the game's synopsis, which reads as follows:

"After the Hiss Invasion, the Oldest House is under lockdown: a boiling pot of volatile and dangerous supernatural forces. Trapped within is the last vestige of the Federal Bureau of Control who will need to take a stand and push back to regain control. Desperate times require desperate measures. And everyone's needed."

Will you be playing Condor?