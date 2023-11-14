Remedy's free-to-play multiplayer project has been rebooted

HQ

Even with the incredible launch of Alan Wake 2, Remedy is still moving full-steam ahead. With multiple projects in the works, there are plenty of releases from the developer to look forward to. However, one of those releases has just undergone a big change.

Project Vanguard was first envisioned as a free-to-play multiplayer game. Now, as explained in a press release, Remedy has since codenamed the project Kestrel, and is changing it to be a premium game with a strong focus on co-op multiplayer.

As Vanguard reached the end of its proof-of-concept stage, the decision was made to change it to Kestrel. This new project will return to the concept phase, with some of the team from Vanguard being moved over to other ongoing projects.

"We have made some great strides in free-to-play and multiplayer development in Vanguard. After a lot of careful consideration, we believe that taking on a new direction where the game will be built more around Remedy's core competences is the right way to go. We are creating another distinct Remedy game with Tencent's continued support in making a great cooperative multiplayer experience,," said CEO of Remedy Tero Virtala.