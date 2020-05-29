Remedy's Control wins game of the year at Nordic Game Awards

You're watching Advertisements

The Nordic Game Awards 2020 celebrations have concluded and as the name implies, it is about celebrating the best Nordic games of the year that has passed.

The jury has spoken. The Nordic Game of the Year is Control from Finnish developer Remedy Entertainment. You can read our review of the game right here. Other categories were Small Screen, Best Art, Best Fun for Everyone, Best Design, Best Technology, Best Audio, Best Debut, Best VR/XR and Jury's Special Mention.

Check out the winners (in bold) below.

Nordic Game of the Year:

Control from Remedy Entertainment (FI)

Baba is You from Hempuli Oy (FI)

LEGO Builder's Journey from Light Brick Studios (DK)

Mosaic from Krillbite Studio (NO)

Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo (SE)

Small Screen:

Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo (SE)

LEGO Builder's Journey from Light Brick Studios (DK)

Mosaic from Krillbite Studio (NO)

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two from Other Tales Interactive (DK)

What the Golf? from Triband (DK)

Best Art:

Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo (SE)

Control from Remedy Entertainment (FI)

Draugen from Red Thread Games (NO)

LEGO Builder's Journey from Light Brick Studios (DK)

Little Misfortune from Killmonday Games (SE)

Best Fun for Everyone:

What the Golf? from Triband (DK)

Baba is You from Hempuli Oy (FI)

LEGO Builder's Journey from Light Brick Studios (DK)

Minecraft Earth from Mojang (SE)

The Stretchers from Tarsier Studio (SE)

Best Design:

Baba is You from Hempuli Oy (FI)

Control from Remedy Entertainment (FI)

Degrees of Separation from Moondrop (NO)

Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo (SE)

What the Golf? from Triband (DK)

Best Technology:

Control from Remedy Entertainment (FI)

Deep Rock Galactic from Ghost Ship Games (DK)

Minecraft Earth from Mojang (SE)

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 from Ubisoft Massive (SE)

Trailmakers from Flashbulb (DK)

Best Audio:

Mutazione from Die Gute Fabrik (DK)

Control from Remedy Entertainment (FI)

Moons of Madness from Rock Pocket Games (NO)

Rain of Reflections: Chapter I from Lionbite (SE)

Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo (SE)

Best Debut:

My Friend Pedro from Deadtoast (SE)

Barotrauma from FakeFish, Undertow Games (FI)

Burning Daylight from Burning Daylight Team (DK)

Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest from Ctrl Alt Ninja Ltd. (FI)

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two from Other Tales Interactive (DK)

Best VR/XR:

Ghost Giant from Zoink Games (SE)

Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency from Neat Corporation (SE)

Curious Tales of the Stolen Pets from Fast Travel Games (SE)

Glyph from Bolverk Games (DK)

Waltz of the Wizard: Extended Edition from Aldin Dynamics (IS)

Jury's Special Mention:

You're watching Advertisements

Mosaic from Krillbite Studio (NO)