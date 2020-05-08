Remedy to celebrate Alan Wake's 10th anniversary

Alan Wake, the Twin Peaks-inspired, unique take on horror developed by Finnish studio Remedy Entertainment is turning 10 years old next week on May 14 (we know, we can't believe it's been that long either) and this is, of course, worth celebrating.

Remedy announced that it'll be hosting a celebratory live stream and "other cool stuff which you'll hear more about next week!". Before you get your hopes up, however, Remedy quickly clarifies that nothing will be announced and that the celebrations are solely about the past, not the future.

The exact time and date for the stream have yet to be revealed but we'll keep you updated on the matter.