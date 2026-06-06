Remedy shines a spotlight on Paranatural Manhattan in latest look at Control Resonant

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Finnish Remedy Entertainment shared the official launch date for Control Resonant back at the State of Play on June 2, confirming the action sequel will be debuting on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on September 24.

Now, following up to this, the developer has shown off another glimpse at the wider game all as part of Summer Game Fest. This trailer is particularly focused on the setting of Paranatural Manhattan, honing in on the "twisted version of the city of New York" wherein we find protagonist Dylan Faden tasked with saving the day and finding his lost sister, Control's star of Jesse Faden.

Narrated by Emily Pope, the acting director of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) following Jesse's disappearance, we're told that Pope and Dylan work "closely" in this upcoming project.

For more from Control Resonant, in a press release it's mentioned that Manhattan is designed to be "an open-ended, imaginative sandbox" with "several zones that are visually diverse, each teeming with unique, dedicated enemy factions." It's also claimed to be "the largest and richest environment Remedy has ever constructed for a game."

You can see this in practice in the new trailer below, and again remember, Control Resonant will debut on September 24 this year, the same date as Silent Hill: Townfall and Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush, just in case you had any plans on that day...