Remedy reveals the initial PC specs for Control Resonant

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Remedy Entertainment revealed the official launch date for Control Resonant a couple of days ago at the State of Play showcase, confirming that the game will be arriving as part of a very intense late September/early October window where almost every single AAA title seems to want to arrive.

The firm launch date is set for September 24, and with that over three months away, now Remedy has also shared initial PC specs for the game, to give you an idea as to what your PC will require to run the game. It should be said these specs will likely change as we edge ever closer to launch, but they do at least provide an outline.

The key thing to note is that Control Resonant will be a rather accessible game to play at its most limited graphical settings, as the Minimum specs target an Intel i5-8500 or AMD equivalent, a GeForce GTX 1070/Radeon RX 5600 XT, and 16 GB RAM. The main catch will be needing a 100 GB SSD, which also applies to the Recommended specs that simply change the requirement of the CPU/GPU, with this improved graphical range asking for Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent and a GeForce RTX 3070/Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Judging by this information, will your PC be able to run Control Resonant?