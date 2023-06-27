Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Alan Wake 2

Remedy: Releasing Alan Wake 2 as digital only gives us "more time to polish"

The Finnish developer says this way, they will get "weeks" of extra time to polish the title.

Alan Wake 2 is amongst the first AAA titles to only get a digital release, something Remedy has previously said helps them keep the price tag down and they won't have to deal with the fact that the game still would need a big update.

But it seems like there are more reasons to go all-digital as well. While speaking to Eurogamer, Alan Wake 2's game director Kyle Rowley reveals that it gives them weeks of extra development time used for polish:

"As creatives obviously, by going digital-only it does allow us more time to polish the game. Like, a significant amount of weeks actually. Because otherwise, the game that goes on the disc, obviously it has to be playable without a patch."

Rowley ends by explaining that "hopefully this way we can give you a better version of the game".

There seem to be many advantages with doing it digitally only. Do you expect more AAA titles to follow suit?

Alan Wake 2

