Remedy provides an update on its future pipeline of games

Finnish Remedy Entertainment has a lot of different games in development right now. Following on from Alan Wake 2, which we will see supported with a couple of bits of DLC in the future, the developer has a slate of games in the pipeline, including Control 2, Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes, and a couple of codenamed titles too.

With a lot planned, Remedy has provided an update for these projects in its latest financial report, wherein the developer noted that Codename Condor, a title set in the Control universe, has now moved into full production, meaning it is full steam ahead before ultimately launching in the future. Remedy adds: "Based on wide internal playtests, we can see that the core loop is engaging, and the game brings a unique Remedy angle to the genre."

As for Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes, these will seemingly be the next to enter full production, with Remedy stating that the aim is to do so within the second quarter of 2024.

Control 2 is near the end of its proof-of-concept stage, meaning it will move towards the stage prior to full production in the second quarter of 2024 too.

Codename Kestrel, a multiplayer project, is in the concept stage, and seems to be the furthest away from development at the current moment, with no time windows mentioned.

Remedy did also note that by the end of the first quarter of the year, Alan Wake 2 had recouped a "significant part of the development and marketing expenses," but aside from mentioning the 1.3 million units affirmed at the beginning of February we don't have anything further to go on there. What we do know is that the game has yet to generate royalty revenue.