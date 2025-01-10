Remedy plans for a successful launch of FBC: Firebreak

HQ

Remedy has outlined a strategy to ensure the success of their new multiplayer game, FBC: Firebreak. Thomas Puha from Remedy spoke about this in a recent interview with Gamesradar, where he said that the game will be available on both Game Pass and PlayStation Plus at launch, which will lower the barrier for players to try it out. This move is aimed at attracting a larger player base, especially those who may not have bought the game otherwise. While building a strong community is the main focus, Puha acknowledged that launching with such a large player base is nerve-wracking and that they're counting on the game to hold up under the pressure. Although the financial impact is still uncertain, Remedy is banking on community engagement as the key to the game's success.

Are you eager to try FBC: Firebreak through these services?