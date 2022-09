HQ

The Finnish powerhouse Remedy Entertainment just got even bigger and better as they have opened their first office outside Finland. It is based in the neighbouring Stockholm, Sweden, and will be operational by spring 2023.

While it's not known what the Swedish studio will do, Remedy currently have several interesting projects in production, including a sequel to Control, Alan Wake 2, Max Payne Remake and two yet to be revealed games with the working titles Condor and Vanguard.