Remedy offers some merciful PC specs for FBC: Firebreak

Nowadays, the latest games can often require you to be running a pretty beastly rig if you want to play at decent performance. However, Remedy's FBC: Firebreak has recently revealed its PC requirements, and they're not nearly as demanding as you might think.

No matter what preset you're hoping to run the game on, FBC: Firebreak requires 16GB of RAM and a 30GB install on an SSD. Considering Alan Wake 2 took up 90GB of space, it's nice to know Remedy isn't wanting to stuff your computer with its latest release.

For minimum specs, which has the game still running at 1080/60fps on Low, you'll need an Intel Core i5-7600K/AMD Ryzen 5 1600X, as well as an Nvidia GeForce 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5600. As you can see in the image below, you won't really need to splash the cash for high-performance PC parts until you want to get to the High Ray Tracing preset, which will see you need an RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 9070 XT, but even then the CPU requirements don't go too high, letting you get away with an AMD Ryzen 5 3600.

FBC: Firebreak launches on the 17th of June for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.