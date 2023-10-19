Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Alan Wake 2

Remedy offers a quick recap of Alan Wake

With the sequel launching next week, it's time to refresh our memory of the first game.

People have been asking for more ever since Alan Wake was released over 13 years ago. But today it's only eight days left until we finally get Alan Wake 2.

But not everyone has played the first game, which wasn't a commercial hit at the release and was never even launched for PlayStation until 2021. 13 years is a long time regardless, do you remember everything, even if you played it?

Probably not. So... what happened in the first game? Remedy tries to explain all this in a new video called Previously On... Alan Wake, which briefly retells the story. Check it out below.

Alan Wake 22 launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 27.

Alan Wake 2

