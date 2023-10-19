Remedy offers a quick recap of Alan Wake

HQ

People have been asking for more ever since Alan Wake was released over 13 years ago. But today it's only eight days left until we finally get Alan Wake 2.

But not everyone has played the first game, which wasn't a commercial hit at the release and was never even launched for PlayStation until 2021. 13 years is a long time regardless, do you remember everything, even if you played it?

Probably not. So... what happened in the first game? Remedy tries to explain all this in a new video called Previously On... Alan Wake, which briefly retells the story. Check it out below.

Alan Wake 22 launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 27.