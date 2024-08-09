Remedy now has Project Condor and Max Payne remakes in full production

Remedy Entertainment has given us an update on the state of the studio's finances and the status of its current work. Alan Wake II is already very close to the threshold of full cost recovery, although it is not there yet. Hopefully with the future physical re-release in October it will be fully solvent and profitable from that point onwards.

Also on Alan Wake II, the studio confirms that they are still working on the second story DLC, The Lake House, which cannot yet fit a release window.

Looking towards other projects, it seems that Project Condor (the multiplayer spin-off of Control) has gone into full production, and the team is working on a multitude of maps and mission types that are in the process of being tested, both internally and externally.

The Max Payne remakes (Max Payne 1&2 remake) also went into full production in the last few months and they are checking from start to finish that the prototypes fit with the new gameplay mechanics they will be adding.

Finally, Control 2 continues to progress as well, albeit slower than the other work. It seems that the concept phase is over and they are now in the midst of developing the prototypes and setting the full scale of the project. It will therefore be several years before we see anything tangible from this.