Remedy making new game connected to Control and Alan Wake

Last week we got our first proper look at AWE, the upcoming story expansion for Control that stars Alan Wake and links directly to the studio's 2010 original, named after the very same character. Following that reveal, however, the developer also unveiled the Remedy Connected Universe, revealing it to be the official culmination of years of intricate plotting and the careful placement of clues and Easter eggs.

In a blogpost written by Sam Lake and shared just before the weekend, we learned that AWE is the first public step on a road that Remedy has been walking in secret for years.

"For over 10 years, we've had a crazy dream," the Finnish developer wrote. "The idea that the tales told in some of our games would be connected to each other, a connected world of stories and events with shared characters and lore. Each game is a stand-alone experience, but each game is also a doorway into a larger universe with exciting opportunities for crossover events."

"Slowly, patiently, behind the scenes, we've been planning and plotting to make this a reality. I'm absolutely thrilled to tell you that now, the time has come to take the first concrete step on this road, establishing Remedy Connected Universe. You have no idea how happy it makes me to be able to finally make this statement."

That's all well and good, but any serious Remedy fan already knew that they were linked, as our resident expert wrote over the weekend in this theory-filled article, but what's more interesting is the confirmation that the studio is "already hard at work on a future Remedy game that also takes place in this same universe."

Given how the studio has been leading us on a merry dance for the best part of a decade already, we're not going to even bother guessing what it might be about (beyond supernatural objects of power and so on, of course), but consider us well and truly intrigued.