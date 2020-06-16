Remedy looks to hire a senior producer for "Control franchise"

You're watching Advertisements

Remedy is about to release Control's first expansion on Xbox One (set for a June 25 release) after having released it for PC and PlayStation 4 prior and is working on the much-anticipated AWE expansion to bring the Alan Wake universe and the Control universe together. AWE is set to release this summer and as we reported on yesterday, the expansion is coming along as planned despite the team working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic - but what comes next?

Well, according to a recent job listing on Remedy's website, the developer could be looking to expand on Control. The job listing, which is for a senior producer, states that the job would entail being a key member of the team working on Remedy's Control franchise. The keyword here is, of course, franchise, as it suggests Control as bigger than a singular title.

Could we be getting a sequel to the game in the future or will the developer work on yet another big expansion for the game? Only time will tell. Find the job listing here or read the details below.

"Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is looking for a Senior Producer for a key role working on Remedy's Control franchise.

We are looking for an experienced Senior Producer to come and help our Executive Producer to work on Control. We require a team player with excellent project management and communication skills, someone who is passionate to support a group of experts at Remedy in the creation of our next projects".