Remedy is "unsatisfied" with FBC: Firebreak but believes it has a "solid game to build on"

There's no denying that FBC: Firebreak perhaps hasn't been as successful as Remedy had hoped. The game received lukewarm reviews and saw very poor player figures on Steam, despite soon hitting one million total players in part down to console users and the launch inclusion on PlayStation Plus and Game Pass.

Now that a decent amount of time has passed, what is Remedy's true opinion on FBC: Firebreak? The Finnish studio has commented on the game in the half-year financial report where it explains that while the launch "succeeded technically", it ultimately "underperformed" on PC, meaning Remedy is "unsatisfied" with the game, even if it does note that it has a "solid game to build on."

In full, Remedy explains: "FBC: Firebreak was designed as a game that evolves over time. Despite the rocky launch, we believe we have a solid game to build on. Players who spent over an hour with the game reviewed the game mostly positive - showing us that the core experience of the game is entertaining. We have already rolled out patches and communicated on how the game will continue to develop. Looking ahead, a larger "Major Update" late September will be the next key step for FBC: Firebreak. This will be supported by targeted marketing activities, which we expect to drive interest in the title. We are committed to continuing to work on FBC: Firebreak, engaging with the community, and expanding the game."

So, while the game hasn't been the roaring success Remedy would've hoped, like Alan Wake 2, it's comfortable in knowing that it should continue to grow, improve, and succeed in time.