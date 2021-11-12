Remedy is opening a Swedish subsidiary

HQ

The Finnish powerhouse Remedy has been famous for delivering unique and well-written adventures like Alan Wake, Quantum Break, and Control. Unfortunately, they need a long time to deliver their games and there are a few years apart from each major release.

But this might not be the case in the future as it seems like we might get more Remedy love in the future. Remedy has now announced that they are starting up a Swedish subsidiary in Stockholm. Johnny Mang, General Manager of Remedy's Vanguard project< explains why this happens now:

"The shift to location-agnostic work in the wake of COVID made us realize that Remedy is a state of mind, rather than a place in Finland."

Despite this, Remedy will still open up a workspace for their developers in Stockholm during the first half of 2022, and they are going to "hire up to 25 developers in Sweden by the end of 2022"

Remedy is looking to hire up to 25 developers in Sweden by the end of 2022. We are also planning to open a workspace in the first half of 2022 in central Stockholm for Sweden-based Remedians to be able to get together and work in an office space when needed since face-to-face communication is important in the hybrid model too.

If you feel like trying your luck with Remedy in Sweden, head over this way to find out if you are what they are looking for.

Remedy currently several projects brewing. The one closest to release is probably the singleplayer part of the PC/Xbox game CrossfireX, but after that, we also have a sequel to Control, a Control multiplayer title with the working title Condor as well as another multiplayer project known as Vanguard.