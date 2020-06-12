Cookies

news
Control

Remedy is bringing Control to next-gen formats

Those who plan to get either a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X can bring Remedy's Control with them into the next generation.

Console gamers are about to see a generational shift happen and it's becoming more and more clear how significant that shift is going to be. We've seen graphical marvels through Sony's PlayStation 5 reveal stream and via the Xbox Series X counterpart earlier this year and we've seen announcements being made regarding current-generation games being planned for next-gen release.

Finnish developer Remedy is bringing its phenomenal action title Control into the new generation which we thinks fits the title exceptionally well. Control will land on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and more details are coming at a later date.

Control

