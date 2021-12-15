Remedy: Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta return in the role of Alan Wake

HQ

Even though it was heavily rumoured and borderline confirmed, we was really happy when Alan Wake 2 was announced last week. While there's still not a whole lot we know about the game, the producer and writer Sam Lake just had some nuggets to share on Twitter:

"Yes, this is a 3rd person game. Yes, both Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta return in the role of Alan Wake."

Ilkka Villi was the physical model for Alan Wake, and he will be back for the sequel as well, as will Wake's voice actor Matthew Porretta. Remedy has already promised the adventure will be more scary this time, and that it will "by far, be the best-looking" game the studio has developed so far.