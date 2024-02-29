Remedy has acquired the full rights to the Control franchise

HQ

Remedy Entertainment has consolidated and acquired the full rights to its own Control franchise. With the Finnish developer currently in the process of creating a sequel and a spinoff multiplayer project (Codename Condor) set in the Control universe, it has now made an agreement with 505 Games that will see Control fully owned and well... controlled by Remedy itself.

The transaction has come to a grand total of €17 million, which is said to be equal to the cost that 505 has paid toward the development of Control 2 and Codename Condor, plus a minor premium. Remedy is expected to pay the transaction fee in three instalments within the next 12 months.

As for the fine print for the deal, 505 will continue to serve as the publisher of the original Control until December 31, 2024, and 505 will continue to administrate existing B2B deals for that first game until the agreed expiration dates. After this, Remedy will handle all of these elements with 505 receiving no royalties or other rights to the game.

Remedy's CEO Tero Virtala states that Control has shipped over four million units and generated shareable revenue of around €100 million ever since its debut in 2017. Virtala also adds:

"Having complete ownership over the Control franchise gives us the freedom to decide the best path forward. We will consider our options carefully, knowing that Control is considered an attractive franchise by many partners. Condor and Control 2 have both progressed well in recent months and we expect these projects to reach their next development stages during the first half of 2024. The development of Condor and Control 2 will continue normally when we consider the best publishing, distribution and financing model for these projects."