Remedy Entertainment would be a good choice to make a game about Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently at the movies, and you can read our review about it right here. As was expected, the movie has already been a huge success, so it's only natural that the internet has started talking about a video game based on Doctor Strange.

As Comic Book can tell us, it's Finnish Remedy Entertainment, known for Control and Max Payne, that would be a perfect choice to make a Doctor Strange game, at least according to fans.

Graphic designer Rock Rider has even shown some appreciation by posting his idea of a game cover art for a Doctor Strange game developed by Remedy Entertainment. Considering how "strange" Remedy's Control was, it doesn't seem that bad of an idea for them to tip their toes into Doctor Strange, multiverse, magic and all that good stuff.

Tell us in the comments, how do you feel about this.