Remedy Entertainment has signed a development, licensing and distribution deal with Tencent for new project codenamed Vanguard

HQ

The Finnish developer Remedy Entertainment has announced that it has signed a global development, licence and distribution deal with the games titan Tencent, all to create the new cooperative multiplayer game codenamed Vanguard.

Set to come to PC and console platforms whenever it does land, Vanguard is set to be developed with Unreal Engine and is said to be a combination of Remedy's "narrative expertise and action gameplay" and immersive multiplayer experiences. We're also told that the game will feature the budget of a typical AAA game from Remedy, but that the development will be co-financed by Tencent.

According to the press release that announced the deal, Remedy is set to be the developer and publisher of Vanguard globally, bar selected Asian markets, where Tencent is set to localise and publish the game itself.

This isn't all the details we've been given about the project however, as in a statement by Remedy's CEO Tero Virtala, we're told that this will be "Remedy's first entry into Games-as-a-Service business model" and that it will be "something new and exciting for co-operative multiplayer space".

Finally, it was also briefly noted that this deal between Remedy and Tencent will see the development and publishing of a mobile version of the game, which Tencent will cover the costs for the creation and distribution of this version.