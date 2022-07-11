Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Alan Wake 2

Remedy describes the Alan Wake 2 story as "a monster"

It seems like we can expect a lot of story when Alan Wake returns next year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

It's been 12 years since Alan Wake was launched, and during this time, we've had both fans begging for more and tons of rumours of things to come. During The Game Awards late last year, Alan Wake 2 was finally announced, and judging by the first trailer, it seems to be something really special.

Sam Lake is both creative director and writer for the game, and had a little something to tease us with late last week on Twitter by revealing that he has tons of pages written for the game, adding that it's actually "more than ever". Lake even goes as far as calling the story of Alan Wake 2 "a monster".

As Alan Wake 2 is planned for a release in 2023, we assume we will get to see some more signs of life from it this year. A reasonable guess is that it once again is going to be shown during The Game Awards, which traditionally takes place in December.

Alan Wake 2

Related texts



Loading next content