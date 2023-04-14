Remedy changes logo to reflect future

HQ

Death Rally was a decent game, but there's no doubt that Max Payne was the game that made Remedy the beloved studio it is today, so it's understandable the team change its logo into a one with a bullet to reflect the stylish shooter back in 1999. Well, it's been 20 years since they made Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, so the Finns have realised it's time to move on.

Remedy has revealed its new logo. The new design is meant to reflect how the studio keeps evolving. Interesting timing, considering they're working on Alan Wake 2, Control 2 and the Max Payne remakes these days, but fitting when the studios keep on breaking new ground with exciting new IPs and the Northlight Engine.