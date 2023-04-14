Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Wildfrost
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Remedy changes logo to reflect future

      The developers of Alan Wake, Control, Max Payne and Quantum Break say goodbye to the bullet.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Death Rally was a decent game, but there's no doubt that Max Payne was the game that made Remedy the beloved studio it is today, so it's understandable the team change its logo into a one with a bullet to reflect the stylish shooter back in 1999. Well, it's been 20 years since they made Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, so the Finns have realised it's time to move on.

      Remedy has revealed its new logo. The new design is meant to reflect how the studio keeps evolving. Interesting timing, considering they're working on Alan Wake 2, Control 2 and the Max Payne remakes these days, but fitting when the studios keep on breaking new ground with exciting new IPs and the Northlight Engine.

      Remedy changes logo to reflect future


      Loading next content