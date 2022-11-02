Remedy CEO details projects in development

HQ

Speaking in a business report, Remedy CEO Tero Virtala gave updates about the five projects currently in the works.

Covering the recent announcement alongside Epic Games that Alan Wake Remastered would be available on the Nintendo Switch, Virtala also provided an update on the state of its sequel. He said: "Alan Wake 2 is in the full production stage and the game will be launched as planned in 2023."

Virtala also provided updates regarding Codename Heron and Codename Condor, titles in the Control franchise. Codename Heron, a big budget project, is still in the concept stage as the team decides how they want to move the series forwards. Codename Condor on the other hand is in the proof of concept stage. A four-player co-op PvE title, Virtala said the "gameplay already in this early phase feels fun."

Also detailed was the F2P co-op PvE shooter Vanguard, which Remedy are developing in collaboration with Tencent, which is in the proof of concept stage. Virtala reaffirmed that the team would be taking their time with this title in order to ensure high quality upon release. He said: "Vanguard will be an expansive service-based F2P game with a rich world and selected new elements, making it a game that stands out from other multiplayer games."

Lastly, Virtala reiterated that work is ongoing on the Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes alongside Rockstar Games. Summing up, he said: "Our focus is on the development of these five games, each of which has the potential to be a major success."